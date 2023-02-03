Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

