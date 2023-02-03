Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $417,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

