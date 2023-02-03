Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.