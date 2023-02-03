Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

