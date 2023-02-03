Moody’s Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.39. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average is $286.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

