Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.28.

