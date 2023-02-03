Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

