Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120,209 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

