Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 1.8%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.56 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.78). 255,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 199,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.75).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,880.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.28.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

