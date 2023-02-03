Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Tigress Financial

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.94.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 566,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $44.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
