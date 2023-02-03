MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.97 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $61,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.