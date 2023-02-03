Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PTC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

