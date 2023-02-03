Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.09.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$17.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.56. The company has a market cap of C$617.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.