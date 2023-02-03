Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 979,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 466,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Minim Trading Up 13.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Minim had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

