Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $84.95.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

