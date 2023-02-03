Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 199,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

