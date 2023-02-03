MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $68.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,265,000 after acquiring an additional 90,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,452,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

