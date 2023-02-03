MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.