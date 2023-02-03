MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

