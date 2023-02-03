MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 2,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

