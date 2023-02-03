MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 71,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,401. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
