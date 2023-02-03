MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 71,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,401. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

