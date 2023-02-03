MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
CXE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.