MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

CXE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

