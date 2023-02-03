MFS Charter Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 13,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

