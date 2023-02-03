MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MetLife Price Performance
NYSE:MET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.51. 326,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,066. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MetLife by 75.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MetLife by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.