MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.51. 326,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,066. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MetLife by 75.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MetLife by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.