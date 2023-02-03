MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $165.63 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $165.63 million and $12.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $37.39 or 0.00158770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00219823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.0043964 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,852,291.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.