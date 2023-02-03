Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.61. 3,984,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

