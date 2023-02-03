Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.80. 464,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

