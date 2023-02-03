Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 104,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 225,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.