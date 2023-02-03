Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 970,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,202. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.