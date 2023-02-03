Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $73.75. 4,276,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

