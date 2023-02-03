Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,339. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

