Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

QCOM stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $137.27. 7,515,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,791. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

