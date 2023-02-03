Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

