Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0007

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $138.18 million and approximately $10.92 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metawar has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00077372 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

