Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 67,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 94,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Rating)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.