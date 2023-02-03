Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.96 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $904,052.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.01426645 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037237 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01695712 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

