Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.31. 28,228,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. The company has a market capitalization of $504.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $242.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

