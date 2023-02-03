Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.31. 28,228,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $242.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a market cap of $504.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,886,000 after acquiring an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

