Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.31. 28,228,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

