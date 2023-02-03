Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

