Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $7,250,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

