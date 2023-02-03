Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

