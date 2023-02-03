Mediatel Partners Buys Shares of 226,265 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mediatel Partners purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 226,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.4% of Mediatel Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,147,324. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

