Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

