McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

McKesson stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.41. The stock had a trading volume of 207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.67. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

