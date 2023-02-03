McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 237.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,937. McKesson has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.67.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McKesson by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after purchasing an additional 149,471 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $13,035,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

