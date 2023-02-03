McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54, RTT News reports. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 237.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.
McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,320,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,016. McKesson has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.67. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
