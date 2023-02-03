McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.67.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

