Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.92. 584,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.