Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $172.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMC opened at $175.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

