Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Trimmed by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.